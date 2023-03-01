Pedro Pascal radiates true dad vibes on the red carpet for ‘The Mandalorian’

Actor Pedro Pascal sealed his status as the daddiest of daddies at the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian.

The official Twitter account for The Mandalorian posted images of the Chilean-American star radiating paternal energy on the red carpet last night. He donned a resplendent butter-yellow shirt, draped a canary-colored sweater over his shoulders, and slate-gray pants. He finished the look with a big pair of tortoiseshell glasses and a beaming grin that sent the Pedro Pascal fandom into a frenzy of delight.

This is the Way. Pedro Pascal on the red carpet. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/HQKwMopr06 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) March 1, 2023

One fan awarded Pascal the trademark on daddiness for embracing his honorary father ranking.

He’s just leaning into the Dad Look(TM) now and we love him for it ❤️ #Dadalorian https://t.co/7gdRMUpntB — Imaginative Joy (@imaginative_joy) March 1, 2023

The next Pascal aficionado didn’t mince words about the boldness of the star’s suave sense of style.

Another fan approved of the look and complimented Pascal for delivering on his daddy state of mind.

Pascal’s powerful charm effectively catapulted him from father to husband class in the heart of one adoring fan.

Look at my sexy husband 😍🥰 https://t.co/8EoiJcW90Q — RAVE EMS🌈 (@Emeli_Naaahh) March 1, 2023

Another Pascal basked in the star’s positive energy and credited him with being the internet’s sole source of unbridled joy.

Pedro Pascal is single handedly holding the world together right now. https://t.co/9neofbRglk — TRAGIC🌟 (@domtragicc) March 1, 2023

Still more gave kudos to the stylist who created Pascal’s bold look. He previously worked with Julie Ragolia to create his standout style at The Mandalorian pop-up event in London last week.

Pedro's stylist deserves a fat raise. excellent choices over the last month with all the press this guy has been doing. https://t.co/XVtBuV7E0a — Tedi (@TediVision26) March 1, 2023

Pascal made the grade as the daddiest star in the heart of another happy fan.

Considering the untouchable cuteness of Grogu, his Mandolorian co-star, it’s no wonder Pedro Pascal brought out the big guns on the red carpet before the adorable green tyke got a chance to steal the show on-screen.