The Mandalorian season 3 is nigh upon us and the Star Wars fandom is positively seething with excitement. But even for the more skeptical among the community, the show is pulling out all the big guns to make Din Djarin’s third outing as memorable as the first two seasons that came before it.

That’s according to Pedro Pascal, who told Digital Spy in a recent chat that there’ll be more of the Mandalorians in this upcoming run. We already knew that, of course. What we didn’t know is the fact that season 3 will be much more epic thanks to the inclusion of their culture and the expansion of the Creed.

“I think that’s a beautiful aspect [of season three] in terms of expanding the lore around Mandalore and including more characters and expanding on the coolness – because Mandalorians are so cool. The Creed and the culture around it have so many interesting facets that are relatable to society for us, and to get more into the flesh of that, under the armor, is fascinating.”

Don’t think in terms of your typical dose of Star Wars epic. The Mandalorian is apparently pushing beyond that, “visually and narratively.”

“And when I said ‘epic’ earlier, I don’t mean it in a typical sort of Star Wars fashion,” Pascal continued. “I mean related to what season three does visually and narratively, it’s pretty epic.”

The Mandalorian viewers don’t need more excuses to get behind this show when it returns on March 1. Even if there weren’t any Mandalorians — or a unifying arc connecting the dots, for that matter — we’d still be more than happy to spend a little more time with Djarin and the eternally adorable Baby Grogu.

The duo’s reunion isn’t the only narrative beat driving season 3 forward. While Grogu’s fate remains unknown, it’s time for The Mandalorian to include the titular Mandalorians in a much more prominent way. Their story might ultimately take them back to Mandalore for all we know, where they’ll supposedly start to rebuild from the travesty of the Night of a Thousand Tears when the Imperial army laid waste to the planet and killed the majority of the Mandalorian population.

Much like its predecessors, season 3 will consist of eight episodes that premiere weekly on Disney Plus.