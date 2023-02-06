Fans are obsessed with this ‘tell’ to determine whether it’s Pedro Pascal or a double in Mandalorian armor

You’ll be hard pressed to find a hotter actor than Pedro Pascal right now. The Game of Thrones alum is currently starring in two of the most buzzed about television shows, HBO’s The Last of Us and the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian — the latter of which is premiering season 3 next month.

However, it will certainly be an adjustment for Pascal’s most passionate fans to go from seeing the 47-year-old portray post-apocalyptic smuggler Joel from week to week, to go back to hiding his decidedly easy on the eyes visage under the titular Mandalorian’s helmet and armor. And with body doubles and stunt performers, it’s nearly impossible to tell whether or not it’s even Pascal under there in the first place.

“One thing about Pedro Pascal is that he will pop his slutty little knee out,” tweeted a fan account, with side-by-side images of the two characters standing in the same pose.

You have to admit, the man certainly has a tell!

Although the account later clarified that they were joking, clearly they were onto something as the tweet has subsequently gone viral, as others chimed in to say that they noticed the same thing.

“Noticed that too,” replied another user. “When I watched the episode and saw him stand in this very scene, I said out loud- “oh look at that, it’s the Mandalorian stance.”

With any luck, The Mandalorian will give thirsty fans a bit more “face time” with everyone’s favorite bounty hunter next season. The fans would love to see it!