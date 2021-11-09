Here’s How Breaking Bad Stacked Up Against Other Legendary Shows In A Twitter Poll

Fans have been treated to numerous great television series over the years, including Breaking Bad.

The now-iconic series that follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher that transforms into a notorious meth cook, as well as his partner in crime, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), is one of the most popular series in recent memory. But is it better than shows such as The Wire, The Sopranos, and Game of Thrones? Well, that’s what Twitter users were asked to decide in a recent trending topic.

A Twitter user posted an image of nine popular TV series and asked others to pick their favorite three. The shows are Breaking Bad, The Wire, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Peaky Blinders, Ozark, True Detective, and Dark.

By the fact that Breaking Bad was trending on Twitter, it would seem to indicate that a lot of people picked it as one of their three shows. Here are the top responses on Twitter.

One claimed, “Breaking Bad is miles above any of the others.”

Another asserted, “People not saying The Wire and The Sopranos clearly haven’t seen them.”

1. Breaking Bad

2. Breaking Bad

Another had a clear ranking in mind, putting Breaking Bad in between Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

The Sopranos

Breaking Bad

Someone else had opinions on Sopranos.

One put Breaking Bad second behind Peaky Blinders, which also got an adjective.

1.peaky fukin blinders

2.breaking bad

Another didn’t add an adjective to Peaky Blinders, but clearly thought highly of it.

1. Peaky blinders

2. Peaky blinders.

Someone grouped it with Game of Thrones but apparently thought there was only one throne.

Game of Throne

Breaking Bad

But, in the end, there seemed to be a trio of shows a lot of people came back to choosing.