‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians proved to be everything fans had wanted and more, finally delivering a faithful adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series and paving the path for what could potentially be a long-running series that covers all seven novels.

Disney recently greenlit the series for a second season, but what do we know about Percy Jackson’s next adventure? Who is coming back and who is being recasted? What’s going to happen to Walker Scobell’s titular character after the events of that explosive finale? What do the prophecies say about Percy and his group of demigod and mythological friends? And most importantly of all, when can you actually expect season 2?

Here’s everything we currently know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

What is the plot of Percy Jackson season 2?

From the pace set in season 1, we can surmise that season 2 will adapt the events of 2006’s The Sea of Monsters, which is the second book in the saga. In it, Percy has to undergo a trial that will challenge his wits and skills to the extreme. A threat is looming over Camp Half-Blood, and as luck would have it in stories such as this, only the titular protagonist, the son of Poseidon, will be able to avert it.

What is the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

We can expect all the series regulars back for season 2. That means Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will be back as Percy, Anabelle Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively. As this is the second book and expands the narrative in quite a discernible way, there’ll be a host of other additions that we won’t spoil here. Lastly, the Disney Plus series will have to recast Zeus due to Lance Reddick’s unfortunate passing in March 2023. Reddick was not only a brilliant Zeus, but a very tough act to follow because of his acting chops, so here’s hoping the new as-of-yet unannounced actor will live up to expectations and honor his legacy.

When will Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 come out?

You’ll be glad to know that writing for season 2 began as early as March 2023, so the production crew has had plenty of time to lay the groundwork for this next chapter. Since the first season was only greenlit in early 2022 and only took less than two years to go through pre-production, principal photography, and post, our most hopeful prediction puts the release window for season 2 sometime in early 2025. Not too shabby, eh?

Should you read the Percy Jackson books in the meantime?

Should you read the Percy Jackson books ahead of the live-action series? Frankly, that decision remains entirely up to you. Some viewers might wish to go in unspoiled, but rest assured that even knowing the events didn’t take away from the excitement the so-called Campers felt when the series finally arrived. Besides, as has been proven time and again, reading the source material is an altogether different experience from watching the adaptation. And much more satisfying, at that.