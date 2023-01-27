‘Percy Jackson’ fans are praising the casting gods for giving Toby Stephens another sea-based role

Disney Plus has plenty of original series set to stun over the next few years, yet none perhaps are more anticipated than Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the legendary fantasy-adventure novel of the same name, the story follows its title character Percy Jackson as he navigates the trials young adulthood — all while being the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

Earlier this afternoon, new cast information was released that seemed to shake the literal heavens.

Toby Stephens and Lance Reddick have been pegged to play two of the most iconic god’s in the Greek pantheon. Reddick looks to take on the role of Zeus, Percy’s uncle and the ever-busy King of Mount Olympus. Toby Stephens then is set to star as Percy’s dear old dad Poseidon — and this isn’t the first time Stephen’s has had a nautical-themed role.

Starring in the pirate adventure series Black Sails, Stephens will certainly be prepared for his time spent as the god of the sea. Fans of this beloved story definitely agree, as many have begun to voice their excitement via Twitter.

With the introduction of young actors like Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadari (Grover Underwood), the casting for this series has continues to be spot on. Throw in other legends like Adam Copeland, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it’s clear that audiences are in for a treat.

The only part of this whole ordeal that’s a little less than stellar is the show’s release date. With a 2024 release, we’re going to be waiting a while before we see Percy Jackson kick the underworld’s ass.