Percy Jackson Being Rebooted As A Streaming Service TV Series

Percy Jackson could return to the screen in the near future in the form of a TV series made for streaming, as We Got This Covered has heard that there are plans afoot to adapt Rick Riordan’s books starring the teenage demi-god in a new format. Our sources – the same ones who told us Marvel was developing Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk series for Disney Plus – are currently unclear, however, about which streaming service the show will ultimately land on.

The globally bestselling books were first adapted in 2010’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, directed by Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus and starring Logan Lerman as the eponymous Percy, the son of Poseidon. A sequel followed in the form of 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and while both movies earned about $200 million on the back of $90 million budgets, no further films have followed in the years since.

From what we’re hearing, this upcoming TV show will be a complete reboot of the franchise and won’t follow on from these earlier movies. 20th Century Fox produced the last two efforts, so it stands to reason that Disney now owns the rights following their merger with Fox this year. It would make sense, then, that the Percy Jackson series could drop on Disney Plus. Though that remains to be confirmed.

As fans will know, Riordan wrote five Jackson books – The Lightning Thief, Sea of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian. So, expect the TV version to work through these over several seasons. In fact, if it proves successful, it doesn’t seem out of the question that sequel shows based on the other two series in the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles – The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo – may follow.

If I’m right about the show ending up on Disney Plus though, this could be the Mouse House’s answer to the other major fantasy book series adaptations coming from its rival streaming services, like Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings and Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see where it lands, but let us know if you like the sounds of a Percy Jackson TV show in the comments section down below.