Petition asks for Kylie Jenner’s removal from Instagram

A new petition on change.org is asking that Kylie Jenner be removed from Instagram. It was started less than a day ago and so far it’s garnered 28 signatures. For the record, that’s not a lot.

“We are seeking the Removal of KYLIE JENNER from social media and Instagram,” user Kylie Fake wrote in the petition’s description. “We believe that she is toxic for young girls and she gives wrong and negative messages to our youth. She gives false beauty standards and she lies all the time.”

Jenner is one of the popular Kardashians, and she has a very successful makeup brand. She’s married to rapper Travis Scott, who’s in some hot water after a number of people died during his concert at Astroworld.

One of the commenters on the petition brought up that connection.

“Kylie Jenner video taped the atrocity of Astroworld and put it on her story then deleted it pretending she had no knowledge of the mayhem that happened!” user Rottura Isabella said. “She needs to be cancelled!”

It’s not exactly clear who or what would remove Jenner from the social media platform. If Meta, formerly Facebook, started removing people from Instagram just because they’re considered a “bad influence,” it would cause some serious blowback on the already troubled company.

Kylie is also the most followed woman on Instagram, with more than 282 million followers. Just a hunch, but a petition with 28 signatures probably isn’t going to do the trick.

Most of the controversy surrounding Jenner right now isn’t over her makeup line or Instagram but over the terrible Astroworld tragedy. Ten people died in the audience while Scott performed, including a 9-year-old boy.

A magazine cover featuring the couple is reportedly being pulled in light of the situation.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” a source told Page Six.

