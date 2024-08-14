Peyton Manning’s hilarious ‘Emily in Paris’ SNL skit, explained

Emily in Paris got a lot of TV fans through 2020 as the story evoked distant memories of travel, excitement, and carefree adventure. Saturday Night Live viewers probably didn’t expect Peyton Manning to do a skit on the Netflix series… but that’s exactly what happened.

While every episode of SNL includes commentary on the political scene, a high-profile musical act, and (hopefully) some funny moments during the host’s opening monologue, the best parts are always the sketches. When a former Broncos quarterback stops by, it’s sure to make for memorable TV since they’re not the typical SNL guest. Before watching season 4 of Emily in Paris, let’s talk about Manning’s awesome skit.

Why did Peyton Manning talk about Emily in Paris on Saturday Night Live?

Manning shared his love for Emily in Paris during his Saturday Night Live appearance in January 2022, telling Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost that he enjoyed keeping up with Emily’s romantic problems, and joked about finding it more compelling than football. He said instead of tuning into the game, he dove into the juicy Netflix series.

In the clip shared via various news outlets such as CNN, Manning and Jost had a good time going back and forth. The athlete joked, “The French have a saying, ‘Parlez-vous français’ which means, ‘You do you, girl.’” Jost clarified that phrase meant “do you speak French?” and Manning retorted that he was fluent in love, because Emily has taught him so much. He also said the Netflix character showed him he should “follow my passions and always be true to myself,” which is adorable.

In the most memorable part of the sketch, Manning weighed in on Tom Brady’s consideration of retiring, and said it was a good idea if it meant free time to tune into Emily in Paris (which honestly sounds like a dream). He also called Emily in Paris season 2 “a classic showdown between Emily’s career and her love life” and wore a red beret to signify Emily’s Parisian “lewks.” Best of all, he described the show as having “food p*rn” (all those pastries!) and “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism.”

The hallmarks of a good sketch include perfect comedic timing and some big surprises, and it was smart to have an athlete profess their undying affection for a fun and cheesy TV show.

According to Distractify, Manning began watching Emily in Paris after his SNL appearance, but it sounds like he loved it. He had the opportunity for a cameo on the Netflix series when he and his wife went to Paris in June 2022. He told USA Today he was “disappointed” and “crushed” it didn’t work out because the season was being shot in Provence, which would have meant leaving The City of Lights.

Manning must be thrilled that he doesn’t have to wait too much longer for season 4 of Emily in Paris to come out. Considering that, as reported by Deadline, season 3 was number two on the Netflix top 10, the new season is sure to be just as popular. No one (not even a former NFL player!) can deny that a cheerful story about a young woman’s adventure in Paris is just what the doctor ordered most days of the week.

