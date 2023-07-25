Phineas’ real dad in ‘Phineas and Ferb,’ explained

The Disney Channel show Phineas and Ferb remains a cherished childhood favorite for Gen Z. Although the show originally concluded in 2015, creator Dan Povenmire shared on TikTok that two new seasons have been ordered as of January 2023.

Despite the fact that it’s been eight years since the final episode aired, there are still ongoing fan conversations and theories about the show. One fan theory, in particular, is that the show’s villain, Dr. Doofenshmirtz is Phineas’s real dad.

If you aren’t familiar with the show, Phineas, Ferb, and their sister Candace are a blended family. Candace and Phineas’s mom married Ferb’s dad after having children. It never really disclosed who Phineas’s dad is nor who Ferb’s mom is, but the audience does know that Phineas’s mom went on a date with Dr. Doofenshmirtz during her days as the pop star Lindana, and interestingly, they share a similar head shape. That’s about all of the evidence.

Unfortunately, show creator and voice actor Dan Povenmire debunked the theory in 2020, explaining that after their singular blind date, Doof and Linda never saw each other again. Additionally, Candace and Phineas are full brothers and sisters, and Candace was born first. This means that Linda would have gone out with Doof at least twice, a few years apart, to make the theory canonically possible.

The show never actually discloses who their real father is. While it does occasionally go into flashback, that particular information is never included.

Although, with 40 new episodes coming out, maybe long-time fans will finally learn the truth.