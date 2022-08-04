Pretty Little Liars was a worldwide phenomenon during its seven season run from 2010-2017 and while it had some flop episodes and bad reviews, its fans stood by the show and its characters for all seven seasons. Now the Pretty Little Liars universe has expanded and entered the town of Millwood, following five new girls as they become entangled in the blatantly more sinister A’s web. Who are these girls though? Are they carbon copies of the original liars or do they stand confidently and creatively on their own? As the season plays out, we’ll learn more, but for now, here’s what we know about each of the new little liars.

Imogen Adams

The lead of our series falls to Imogen, which is already different from the original series. We didn’t really have a lead in the original Pretty Little Liars, but in Original Sin, it’s obvious that Imogen takes that role. Played by Bailee Madison, Imogen has recently lost her mother to suicide caused by A, while being pregnant with a baby that she doesn’t know what to do with. She is strong and caring with her friends, but there’s also a dark side that we’ve seen peer through in flashbacks and even during the events of the show. If we had to compare her to anyone, it would be Alison, but not for the reasons you think. Originally, Imogen was friends with Karen, the mean girl of the school, so we have to imagine that Imogen wasn’t as nice and down to Earth as she is now. Because of this, we’d compare her to later seasons’ Alison when she’s no longer a mean girl and instead a teen who feels out of place and unsure of her future.

Tabby Haworthe

Tabby Haworthe is our resident movie expert and fanatic. She works at the local theater and is always popping out movie references even in dire situations. She uses her knowledge of horror movies to protect herself and the other girls. Tabby is also very socially aware about politics and remains educated on what’s going on in the world, always speaking up for what she thinks is right and going against the status quo. If we were to compare her to an original liar, it would have to be Aria. And no, it’s not just because of the creepy older guy hitting on her, Tabby seems to be the most artsy out of the five and her fashion sense is anything but traditional, so Aria is where she lands.

Noa Olivar

The athlete of the group is Noa, though she’s a bit out of practice since being on house arrest. Out of the liars so far, we know the most about Noa’s secret, it being that she took the fall for having drugs even though it was really her mom in possession. Other than that though, Noa seems to be fiercely loyal to both her friends and boyfriend and isn’t scared to stand up for herself against the mean girls. Comparing her to an OG liar is hard and while the obvious choice is Emily because of their athleticism, I think Spencer fits this character more. They’re both intelligent and are the realists amongst the group, Spencer doesn’t take crap from anyone and something tells me Noa won’t either.

Mouse Honrada

Minnie Honrada, otherwise known as Mouse, is a quiet and sweet girl who spends most of her time online rather than in person socializing. Now that she has a group of friends though, she’s slowly pulling back and seeing the real world. In her character description it says that she faced some sort of trauma as a child, but right now that’s still under wraps. We don’t know too much about Mouse yet and it makes it hard to compare her to any of the original liars. She, out of all of the new girls, is the one that we weren’t able to pair.

Faran Bryant

Finally we come to Faran Bryant, the ballerina with balls of steel. She, like Noa, doesn’t take crap from anyone. She’s extremely dedicated and knows what she wants, both on and off the dance floor. Unfortunately, we see Faran having to deal with micro, and macro, aggressions from mean girls as well as her dance teacher. She handles it gracefully though and calls them out as best she can without getting herself into trouble. Faran is also the character to go to for amazing one-liners and clapbacks, which makes her the most like Hanna Marin from the original. The two are both girly and fierce, and while Hanna can’t dance at all, they’re still similar.