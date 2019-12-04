The Pokémon Company’s decision to take a ‘greatest hits’ approach to its latest season of the beloved anime show has gone down a treat with fans so far.

At only three episodes in, series star Ash Ketchum has yet to properly embark on his next globetrotting adventure, but that’s all about to change. As confirmed prior to its debut on Japanese TV, Pokémon: The Series will see the world-famous Trainer (and now a League champion, no less) revisit every region so far introduced in the franchise, including the newly added Galar. And, as it turns out, Ash will be making the trip much sooner than first thought.

The island nation, which Sword and Shield players have spent the last few weeks exploring, is heavily inspired by the UK and is home to the phenomenon known as Dynamaxing. By now, you’ll likely know exactly what that entails, so we’ll spare you the details, but Ash, on the other hand, has no idea what’s in store.

Synopses for future installments obtained by Twitter user Arkeus88 reveal that Ash and new companion Gou will soon be witnessing the transformation with their own eyes. Check it out below.

New Pokémon: The Series Synopsis Teases Ash's First Visit To Galar 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Beyond exploring all the delights that Galar has to offer, it appears that this chapter, “Let’s Go to the Galar Region! An Encounter with Scorbunny!!”, will finally be where Gou partners up with his companion Pokémon. Pre-release teasers for the character frequently depicted him as being accompanied by a Scorbunny and we expect that partnership to begin with the episode’s airdate.

A promising glimpse of what’s to come, then, but Western audiences will need to exercise some patience before being able to follow along on Ash’s new adventures. The Pokémon Company has yet to confirm when English localization of the new season will begin, let alone a release date. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when that situation changes. Stay tuned.