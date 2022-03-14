The STARZ network’s Power spin-off Power Book II: Ghost has added three new cast members to its third season. Caroline Chikezie (The Passage), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Modern Love), and Kyle Vincent Terry (Gotham) will join the show as recurring cast members.

According to a press release from STARZ, Chikezie will play Noma on the show, a “worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

Terry will portray Obi, an educated British man who’s as comfortable around a gun as he is in a boardroom, and Akinnagbe will play RSJ, a Harvard Business School grad who came up from the bottom and built an empire of his own on his own terms.

Other notable Power Book II: Ghost cast members include Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Method Man, and Monique Garbiela Curnen. There are a number of Power spinoffs, including Power Book IV: Force, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Power Book II: Ghost follows the story of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he deals with the consequences of being forced to commit murder while trying to protect his family. The show is executive produced by Power series creator Courtney A. Kemp and affiliated with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television.

Part of what makes the show compelling is that it forces the main character to deal with the consequences of his actions. In a recent interview with Popsugar, Rainey described how his character will move forward after he murdered someone very significant to him and discussed whether he’ll stay in the drug game or not.

“Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make. Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do? He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere Nov. 20 on STARZ.