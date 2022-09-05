Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy

One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade.

Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.

Marvel Studios has celebrated the win, with a tweet congratulating its sound editing team. Whilst it is the limited series’ only win, Moon Knight did also pick up nominations for Outstanding Cinematography, Voiceover Performance for F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Music Composition, Sound Mixing, and Stunt Coordination as well as Outstanding Stunt Performance.

Congratulations to the sound editing team of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on their Emmy® Award win for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/JmqApzR186 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 5, 2022

Moon Knight proved successful with critics, with a strong 86 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 90 percent audience score. Hardcore fans of the character were disappointed by the departure from the brutal action of the original comics, but there was no denying Isaac’s performance in the title role.

A second season was teased by the first season’s final episode as third alter Jake Lockley was introduced. There was no confirmation of its second season at Comic-Con, but could see the green light announced at the upcoming Disney D23 convention, due later in Sept.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus.