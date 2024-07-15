‘Presumed Innocent’ episode 7 release date confirmed

In search of a legal series that strikes a balance between outstanding storytelling like 12 Angry Men and the ever-evolving tension of How to Get Away with Murder? Apple TV has something just for you. Presumed Innocent is quickly becoming the talk of the town, and this new series is based on the same-titled legal thriller book published in 1987.

Since its premiere, Presumed Innocent has been serving up the suspense, featuring a dramatic representation of a high-stakes judicial battle. Now, the penultimate episode is about to shake things up in a major way.

What is Presumed Innocent about?

Presumed Innocent is a riveting judicial drama about Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal), a well-known prosecutor in a major metropolis. Carolyn Polhemus, Rusty’s colleague and former lover, is brutally murdered, which sets off the plot. Despite his position and reputation, Rusty swiftly becomes the main suspect in the crime. Throughout the series, layers of secrets and lies are exposed, revealing a web of governmental corruption, personal vendettas, and hidden relationships.

As the case unfolds, the plot delves into the strains on Rusty’s marriage to his wife Barbara, as well as his bond with his son Kyle. Tommy Molto, the prosecutor in charge of Rusty’s case, and Raymond Horgan, Rusty’s defense attorney, are two key characters. Each plays an important role in the unfolding narrative, bringing their reasons and suspicions to light.

Where and when can we watch episode 7 of Presumed Innocent?

Episode 7 of Presumed Innocent will make its way to premiere on July 19, 2024, 12:00 am Eastern Time. Presumed Innocent is set for an 8 episode run, making us one step closer to the concluding finale as the trial takes center stage. Presumed Innocent streams exclusively on Apple TV Plus, and the platform offers a 7-day free trial if you’re looking for a quick binge.

What to expect in episode 7?

The seventh episode is titled “The Witness” and will continue with Raymond’s defense and the back-and-forth with the prosecutor’s counsel, as well as a startling event that might derail the ongoing proceedings.

Before we get into what might happen next, let’s go back a few steps. Rusty’s trial begins in episode 5 titled Pregame. While his trial preparations are underway, Rusty’s marriage appears to be disintegrating, as his wife Barbara is having an affair with a bartender at a neighborhood bar. Elsewhere, we see Raymond, Rusty’s lawyer, experiencing great pressure while working on the case. One sequence showed his brain exploding, but it was all a dream, symbolizing how much stress he was under.

Rusty faces overwhelming odds, so Raymond hatches a scheme to get Barbara to testify in his favor in court to strengthen his case. Though his prosecutor, Tommy Molto, has a personal grudge against Rusty. Rusty becomes even more anxious about the outcome when he discovers how well-prepared he is for the case and Tommy uses his opening statement to try and persuade the jury to side with him.

