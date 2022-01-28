‘Pretty Little Liars’ fans sleuth out possible ‘Original Sin’ premiere date as actors share BTS photos

The time is getting closer liars! At least, it seems that way. While the new Pretty Little Liars series has been kept under wraps, it’s no surprise that fans of the original series have begun searching for clues as to what this new story could be about.

Original fans have already aligned themselves with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, set to premiere on HBOMax, before ever even having seen it. Not only that, but there’s also been a handful of BTS content from the liars themselves, showing new locations, costumes, and potential plot points even, most of which have been found by superfans on Twitter. Who better to solve a mystery?

Actress Bailee Madison, who plays a character named Imogen, shared a BTS photo of the gang.

It shows the main five liars along with two others whose characters are still a total mystery. While we don’t know where the original photo came from, it’s obviously the cast involved in something behind the scenes, whether it really be a scene of the group in detention or something else entirely is for us to wait and see.

Fan account @AngelaWaters tweeted the image with the caption, “BEST. DETENTION. EVER.”

Actress Maia Reficco also posted a BTS shot modeling Pretty Little Liars merch.

Fans have also found short videos or photos of potential set locations like bedrooms, schools, or common areas around the new town of Millwood.

Maia Reficco hoy en el set de #PLLOriginalSin



¿Será la habitación de Noa? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KmFLLDYWf1 — PLL: Original Sin LATAM (@PLLOSLATAM) January 27, 2022 Translation: Maia Reficco today on the set of #PLLOriginalSin. Will it be Noa’s room?

A short clip from what seems to be an Instagram story was posted by user @PLLOSLATAM showing actress Maia Reficco, who plays Noa, and another actor whose face is covered in what looks to be a bedroom. As the tweet says, could this potentially be Noa’s bedroom in the series, or is it that of the other actor with Maia?

The third and final piece of information we bring you about Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a rumored premiere date. Many fan sources and accounts have tweeted that it is premiering on March 24th; however, it hasn’t been confirmed or denied by anyone yet. This information comes in various tweets from accounts such as @PLLFans, @seriesreporter, and @highonadrama.

While this date is only rumored if it’s true, it means liars fans could be getting new content in a little over two months, and a trailer and posters could drop any day now. So, prepare your brain to get back into a new Pretty Little Liars mystery as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (hopefully) airs in late March.

We Got This Covered has reached out to HBO Max to confirm the release date, and we’ll update if we hear back.