‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ What that huge ‘PLL’ Easter egg could mean for future seasons

With the ending of the first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, fans have been rallying together for a season two. It’s one of HBOMax’s top performing shows, right beneath House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones right now, so why wouldn’t it be picked up for a second season? There are many reasons fans are wanting a season two, but one of the big ones happens to relate back to the original Pretty Little Liars.

The season finale of Original Sin brought us a huge easter egg from the original Pretty Little Liars series. When Imogen finally gave birth to her baby, at first it seemed like she may keep it, the ending revealed she was giving it up for adoption to a couple in Rosewood. Not just any couple though, their names are Aria and Ezra, you know, from the original series! Imogen also mentioned that it would be an open adoption and that she’d be able to see the baby if and when she wanted. This is huge as this means there’s a likely chance we’ll see Aria and Ezra in future seasons if the show is renewed.

Since Aria and Ezra are canonically still in Rosewood, this also means there’s a chance we’ll see other familiar characters and maybe even the other original liars; Spencer, Emily, Hanna, and Alison. Could the original liars team up with the new girls to go against this new and more insane villainous A? Maybe A goes after Imogen’s baby, leading to Aria and Ezra finding out what the new liars are up against and having to pass on their wisdom.

One thing is for sure, Imogen giving her baby to Aria and Ezra is no coincidence. It’s practically confirmed that we’ll be seeing these two characters in future seasons if and when the series is renewed. Not only that, but we’ll also, hopefully, get a glimpse into what their life has been like since the end of Pretty Little Liars.

All we know for sure is that this was a great easter egg to end the season on and Imogen’s baby will most definitely be loved! We have high hopes for a potential season two, but with no confirmation yet, all we can do is wait and hope for HBOMax to renew it.