Production halted on ‘Chicago Fire’ after nearby shooting

Production of the popular TV show Chicago Fire had to be postponed due to an incident near the filming location, forcing the set to be closed for the day on Wednesday.

Local reporting from CWBChicago said that a shooting happened “just yards” from where the popular NBC drama was filming on Chicago’s West Side. According to the report, the crew was filming at A.A. Rayner and Son’s Funeral Home, on 5911 West Madison, when a man “fired several shots at people,” according to police reports. The law enforcement on the set to provide security stepped in. And the man fled in an SUV.

Hello everyone. From my separate sources everything in the story is correct. No one onset was hurt, and production did the right thing every step of the way.production stopped today and I am not sure when it will resume… https://t.co/0UajfqO2Ye — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) September 14, 2022

It is currently unknown why the man opened fire. However, no one was hurt, and the Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Chicago Fire is currently on its 11th season. The series was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, and is part of Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago franchise, which also contains Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice. The show has won several awards, including Top Television Series and Top Actress at the ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards, and Favorite Dramatic TV Actor at the People’s Choice Awards.

It is not the only show filming in Chicago to have its filming delayed due to a police incident. Filming on Justified: City Primeval had to halt filming twice due to criminal activity, one involving “an incendiary device,” and another involving two cars smashing through the set’s barriers while entangled in a gunfight. This event forced Sony to massively increase the show’s security to prevent further incidents.