The Punisher Will Reportedly Be The First Of Many R-Rated MCU Shows On Hulu

Deadpool 3 is set to mark a significant milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Ryan Reynolds’ return as the Merc with a Mouth set to go down in the history books as the franchise’s very first R-rated installment. However, that hasn’t stopped a ton of talk making the rounds that countless other comic book characters could be getting similar treatment, with the Punisher regularly touted as a candidate.

The rights to the violent vigilante are now back in the hands of Kevin Feige’s outfit, but as of yet the boss hasn’t made any concrete plans for any of the former Netflix residents, even though he did tease that the door is wide open. Of course, we’ve still heard that Jon Bernthal will be getting locked and loaded as Frank Castle once more as part of the official MCU, but it’s a million miles away from being official.

Frank Castle Is On The Hunt In New Punisher Photos 1 of 10

Of course, the fans would love to see it happen and the man himself is more than game for a return from the sound of it, but as things stand there’s no deal in place or projects in development that’ll make it a reality. However, a new report from Geekosity claims that the Punisher is being eyed as the first of many R-rated MCU exclusives that will air exclusively on Hulu to differentiate them from the more family friendly Disney Plus shows.

Admittedly, the outlet’s sources for this information are themselves, meaning there’s no sort of external corroboration or verification, so it’s probably best not to get too hyped about the idea of Bernthal’s Punisher dispensing his unique brand of street justice on the small screen just yet, although it certainly can’t be ruled out by any stretch of the imagination.