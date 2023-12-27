‘Queen of Tears’ release window, cast, and more

A new K-drama is garnering interest and eager anticipation, as fans impatiently await the official debut of Queen of Tears.

The incoming series stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the title roles, playing Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in, respectively. Anyone with an eye on Korean releases is well familiar with the pair of stars, particularly Kim Soo-hyun, who persists as one of the country’s biggest icons. He’s appeared in a huge number of releases, with shows like My Love from the Star and The Producers winning him multiple awards. Kim Ji-won faces a similar rise in popularity, particularly with the interest Queen of Tears is stirring up.

The incoming drama follows a married couple, played by the aforementioned duo, as they work their way through a marital crisis. Filming for the release began in early 2023, and soon fans were flocking to every bit of news they could find on it. The series is still a few months out from release, but it’ll be on our screens in no time.

Queen of Tears release window

Fans who’ve been keeping an eye on the development of Queen of Tears were disappointed to learn, mid-way through 2023, that the show’s initial release date had been postponed. The series was supposed to debut on tvN in December of 2023, but it was pushed back by several months due to schedule changes on the network. It’s now expected to drop in the first half of 2024, with some outlets hinting toward a March release date. It should take its 16 episodes over to Netflix sometime after its initial debut, inviting non-South Korean viewers into the fold.

Confirmed cast of Queen of Tears

Image via IMDb

Queen of Tears boasts a stacked cast of talented South Korean actors, including several favorites from shows like Squid Game. They include the show’s lead stars, Kim Soo-hyun, who plays Queens Group director Baek Hyun-woo, and Kim Ji-won, who plays the daughter of the Queens Group family Hong Hae-in, alongside a lineup of supporting stars.

The supporting cast is made up of Park Seong-hoon, Na Young-hee, Kwak Dong-yeon, Kim Jung-lan, Kim Joo-ryoung, Yoon Bo-mi, Lee Joo-bin, Jang Yoon-ju, and Lee Soo-ji.

Where to watch Queen of Tears

The incoming series is slated to initially release on tvN, a South Korean network, before landing on Netflix. The show will eventually arrive on the popular streamer, in wonderful news for viewers outside of South Korea, but its official release date on the service is still unknown. Look for it after March — when it’s reportedly set to arrive on tvN — and we’ll update this article with an official release date once we know more.