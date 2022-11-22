Quentin Tarantino says his eight-episode limited series is completely written and ready to set up in 2023

Expect to see more of Quentin Tarantino‘s work in the future. The famous filmmaker announced that he’s finished writing his brand new limited series and that it will enter production around next year.

In an interview with Tom Segura in 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino opened up about wanting to quit directing films during the height of his career. He claimed that he has already worked at the highest level as a director and writer and that he wants to leave. He describes his new films as “an event” and he doesn’t want to be that one director that people eventually get sick of due to oversaturation and fears of being “out of touch.”

“I’ve done everything I wanted to do. I’ve had just an amazing career. I’ve had an amazing amount of luck, amazing amount of fortune. If I had to guess, I would guess the audience wouldn’t accept my movies. And it ended up not being case. I’ve been able to work in this business at the highest level, at the highest level a director can work. And I want to leave, at that high level.”

If he were to quit movies entirely, he’d consider writing TV shows, which he’s already begun doing so.

Tarantino announced that he has finished writing the script for a TV show. The show would be an eight-episode limited series and has plans to also direct it. He plans to set up production for this limited series around next year and so far, only Tarantino’s agent and producers have read the script. No one else outside of Tarantino’s close circle is aware that he was doing this, hence why it was such a shock when Segura was the first to hear about this in the podcast.

“I will let something out of the bag right now. I won’t say anything what it is or whatever. But I have written a TV show. I’ve written eight episodes, alright, of a limited series. I’ve written all eight episodes, I’ll direct all eight episodes. I need to do a polish on it. But that might be what I start setting up next year.”

Unfortunately, no information about what the series is about, where it will be broadcast or streamed, or potential cast members has not yet been released. Tarantino has been in the industry for 30 years and is known for his works, such as Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds. It’s currently unknown if his series would contain the same level of profanity and violence as his films, but more information is expected to come out in 2023.