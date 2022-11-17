‘Real Housewives of New York’ star shares statement on departure from show after ‘antisemitic attacks’

The Real Housewives of New York reboot has lost a cast member ahead of Season 14 as star Lizzy Savetsky has taken to social media to announce her departure.

In a post, Savetsky explained that she has chosen to exit the series due to “antisemitic attacks” directed at her, leading to the decision that continuing wouldn’t be the right move for herself or her family.

“As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience.



Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

Closing out her statement Savetsky shares that there will be news soon regarding the next chapter of her career. She also thanked fans for their support.

Bravo, the network that makes the show shared a statement with People magazine regarding Savetsky’s departure from the series. The network says that after “thoughtful consideration” and discussion with Lizzy the pair both decided that she no longer continue as a member of the show’s cast.

Savetsky who is described as a “digital influence” in the promotion for the season of The Real Housewives of New York runs a matchmaking service called Bashert which helps Jewish singles in the dating game.

Right now filming is underway for The Real Housewives of New York season 14 and it is set to arrive on screens in 2023.