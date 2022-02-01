‘Red Notice’ director helming live-action ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ series

Even though there’s a blockbuster feature coming to theaters in March 2023, it was revealed early last year that John Wick writer Derek Kolstad had been tapped to develop a live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series as well, one that wouldn’t be directly connected to the movie.

The trail went completely cold after that, but the project has roared back into life after Deadline revealed that Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber has signed on to oversee the creative side of the project. The filmmaker will write and direct the pilot episode, and serve as an executive producer for the entire run, which is being positioned as a major episodic property for Hasbro.

There’s no word on a network or streaming service for the Dungeons & Dragons show as of yet, but you’d have to imagine Paramount Plus will be in the mix given that the studio is distributing John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s film, although Thurber does have plenty of supporters at Netflix after delivering the platform’s biggest movie ever.

Kolstad isn’t mentioned in the report, so it’s unclear whether he’s still involved in any capacity, but fans of the beloved tabletop favorite will be thrilled to know that a they’re getting brand new content on both the big and small screens.