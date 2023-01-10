When you are a film studio and have no superhero content in your library, you have to get creative or use existing IP to score some hits. Universal has managed it; Paramount did this year and is now planning a Dungeons & Dragons TV series with its future film.

News of the project from Red Notice and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber is reported in a recent Deadline Hollywood article. Thurber wrote the pilot, and will be directing the first episode of what will be an eight-episode and straight-to-series project at Paramount Plus. Paramount is also releasing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in March and, while it is not known if the show will share continuity with the Chris Pine-led film, it is hoped it will launch a universe of different ideas.

The report goes on to note Paramount envisions multiple scripted and unscripted shows and this will be the largest-ever television project for eOne Entertainment. The piece is a co-venture between the two companies, and has no set release date as of filing. Other projects Thurber has on deck include writing two sequels to his Red Notice for Netflix, and he has also sold an adaptation of Voltron to Amazon. This piece sparked a bidding war during its development and at least six studios tried to obtain the rights to it. As for Dungeons & Dragons, it was previously adapted for a film in 2000, though this failed critically and commercially as well.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie releases March 31.