Reese Witherspoon says Big Little Lies will be back for Season 3 – how to catch up on Seasons 1 & 2 before the premiere

It’s official… the Big Little Lies cast, including Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, are returning for a third season.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

While cast members have been teasing the possibility of a Season 3 for months, Witherspoon confirmed the news last weekend at a red carpet event for her media company, Hello Sunshine.

“Nicole and I have been waiting. We’re in waiting for Liane Moriarty. She’s going to be turning in something very soon,” Witherspoon told E! News. “We’re back to the original author, and we’re going to go back to the original characters,” she added.

Big Little Lies centers around a group of upper-class moms who become involved in a murder investigation while living in a picturesque California beach town. The hit mystery show, which premiered in 2017, has a star-studded lineup, including Witherspoon, Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep — who was added in Season 2. It’s based on a 2014 novel – that shares the same name – written by Liane Moriarty.

WHERE TO WATCH: (free trial)

We know little about the new season except that it may feature the same character lineup. “I think the kids are probably a little bit older now, so that might add another element,” Witherspoon said.

While we wait for the news to drop on a Big Little Lies Season 3 premiere date, here’s everything you need to know to catch up on Seasons 1 and 2, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to watch Big Little Lies

Viewers can stream every episode of Big Little Lies on Hulu or Max for free without cable. There have been 17 episodes produced, with seven episodes in each of the first two seasons.

‘TEXTING EVERY DAY’

Like Witherspoon, Kidman also confirmed the news telling Vanity Fair in June that plans for a new season are moving “fast and furious.”

“There’s a timeline, and we’re doing it,” Kidman told Variety, adding that she and Witherspoon, both producers on the show, are “texting every day” about the upcoming season.

Details surrounding the new season are off-limits for now, though. “We can’t say anything more,” Kidman said. “We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it,” she said.

Kravitz, 35, has also talked about the latest installment, although she’s admitted that she knows very little about it yet. “I’m waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that’s happening,” Kravitz told People. “Waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done.”

Big Little Lies was initially slated to be a one-season show, however, it returned for a second season in 2019. The show has received 21 Emmy nominations and has won seven of them.

Meet the cast of Big Little Lies

Madeline Martha Mackenzie: Reese Witherspoon

Celeste Wright: Nicole Kidman

Jane Chapman: Shailene Woodley

Renata Klein: Laura Dern

Bonnie Carlson: Zoe Kravitz

Mary Louise Wright: Meryl Streep

Perry Wright: Alexander Skarsgard

Ed Mackenzie: Adam Scott

You can see the entire cast lineup here.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy