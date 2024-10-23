‘The Pasta Queen’ show free live streams: Where to watch Nadia Munno’s series produced by Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is releasing a new series that will leave your mouth watering. If you like Italian food, this one’s a must-watch. The culinary travel series features chef and social media influencer Nadia Caterina Munno, who hails from a long line of pasta makers that dates back to the 1800s.

Nadia Munno on the set of “The Pasta Queen”

The Italian chef has racked up millions of followers on social media and is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author thanks to her book, “The Pasta Queen.” She was born and raised in Rome, Italy, and has appeared as a cooking expert on many shows, including Today, Good Morning America, and the Drew Barrymore Show.

Munno credits herself with being born into a “pasta dynasty.” She’s not far off base either, as she comes from generations of pasta makers. “In the 1800s, my family started a pasta factory in Southern Italy. They were, and still are, referred to as the ‘Macaroni,” Munno said on her website, “The Pasta Queen.”

“From a very young age, I was taught how to make homemade pasta with my own two tiny hands, and these lessons from my aunties and nonnas are ones that I am forever grateful for.”

On each episode, Munno will take The Pasta Queen viewers on a journey through different regions of Italy to source ingredients for authentic Italian dishes. She then cooks them in her chef’s kitchen with love.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Pasta Queen, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

The Pasta Queen premieres exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Viewers can stream the show on Prime Video for free without cable in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Lasagna showdown

Lasagna featured on “The Pasta Queen” airing exclusively on Prime Video

The chef and mother said she rose to fame after being introduced to TikTok and seeing a video that someone posted of some non-authentic-looking lasagna, which inspired her to make her own videos. “I knew then that I needed to share the high-quality, accessible, authentic recipes that have been in my family for generations with the world. And well, it went viral, thanks to all of you,” Munno said on her website.

In a press release, Lauren Anderson, head of Brand and Content Innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, shared some details about why Munno was selected to host the new cooking series.

“Nadia has built an engaged and loyal social media presence through her unique and stylized celebration of her Italian culture and the meals around which her family is built,” said Anderson. “Now with Hello Sunshine and thanks to the efforts of the Prime Video unscripted team, The Pasta Queen will expand her presence by giving global audiences a front-row seat to her culinary and sartorial creativity.”

Hello Sunshine’s head of unscripted television, Sara Rea, also raved about Munno’s role in the show. “The series is a charming, comedic, and insightful journey and there is no one better to take us on this extraordinary adventure through beautiful Italy than Nadia,” said Rea. “She is such a vibrant star who lights up the screen. We’re so excited to team up with this true Pasta Queen and the team at Prime Video to bring viewers along to share in the joys of cooking and tradition.”

Munno said she’s excited to partner with Witherspoon’s company and Prime Video to bring this show series to life. “I’m so excited to share with the world the debut of my series The Pasta Queen,” said Munno. “Come on a journey with me into my home kitchen and across my beloved Italy to experience first-hand my just gorgeous world of authentic Italian food, family, and culture.”

Meet the cast of The Pasta Queen

Italian chef and host: Nadia Caterina Munno

Producers: Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, with Munno, Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Liz Sandorff, and Cat Sullivan serving as executive producers.

