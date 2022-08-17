Renowned She-Hulk expert shares their thoughts on the MCU series

There are many comic legends who’ve left their mark on She-Hulk over the years. Most prominent are her creators Stan Lee and John Buscema, though it was John Byrne who truly defined her personality and fourth-wall-breaking style in the groundbreaking ‘Sensational She-Hulk’. But for the modern era, we have to look to Dan Slott.

Slott’s ‘Single Green Female’ run took Jennifer Walters back to her roots as a practicing lawyer and showed her dealing with all manner of superheroic legal issues. Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is clearly heavily inspired by Slott’s comics, showing Walters becoming comfortable in both green and regular form, boasting fun cameos from across the Marvel universe, and not being afraid to tackle lightly political matters.

Well, Slott has now given She-Hulk: Attorney at Law his seal of approval. He notes that he’s written more She-Hulk comics than anyone, has seen the first four episodes, and pronounces it “Sensational”:

Hi. I have written more #SheHulk comics than any human being since the dawn of time, I’ve seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw, and I am here to tell you…



…they are SENSATIONAL!!! pic.twitter.com/aYAT5VfqWo — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 16, 2022

Hopes are very high for She-Hulk (iffy CGI notwithstanding). Along with our introduction to Jennifer Walters, we’re getting a whole lotta Hulk, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil completing his MCU comeback in a snazzy yellow suit, cameos from Wong and the Abomination, and likely many more surprises to come. As The Good Place fans, we’re also excited to see Jameela Jamil in a villainous role as Titania, who’s powerful enough to properly throw down against Walters.

The show has been conceived as a “half-hour legal comedy”, so we’re hoping Marvel Studios already has more in the pipeline. We’ll find out early tomorrow morning when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes its way onto Disney Plus.