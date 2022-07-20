‘Rick and Morty’ announces Adidas collab in the most Adult Swim way possible

Rick & Morty is set to collaborate with footwear brand Adidas on a variety of shoes and to announce this upcoming release, Adult Swim has shared a new short from the world of the show.

In this clip, Morty becomes a professional football player with the help of professional athletes Mohamed Salah and Vivianne Miedema.

From Salah, Morty gets the power to dribble and finish, while Miedema provides him with the power of the striker, speed, and ability to eat traditional Dutch cuisine.

To channel these powers, Morty uses the new Adidas X Speed Portal shoes as Rick lists off a variety of marketing points for the shoe collab. As you’d expect, you can now purchase your own Adidas X Speedportal shoes from the official Adidas store.

These come in multiple colors all available to check out now, but there is more. Right now you can enter the raffle for your chance to score extremely limited Customised X Boots.

As the clip continues, Rick goes on to take the shoes and their power to the stadium where he wins the International Unlicensed Cup. Of course, this comes with all of the Rick & Morty antics fans have come to expect.

Rick & Morty fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the show’s sixth season. While this collaboration isn’t that, it should provide some satisfaction while the wait continues.

Rick & Morty season six is expected to arrive either in late 2022 or early in 2023 so the wait shouldn’t be too much longer.