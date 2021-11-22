Ridley Scott confirms live-action ‘Blade Runner’ TV series in the works

Ridley Scott appears to have been gripped by the fervent desire to continue franchising his biggest hits, with the filmmaker recently revealing that the sequel to Gladiator is written and ready to go, which he’s planning to shoot once he finishes up on Napoleon biopic Kitbag with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.

On top of that, he’s also executive producing Noah Hawley’s Alien series for Hulu, even though he’s been frank in admitting it won’t be as good as his classic 1979 original. On top of that, the Academy Award winner has now confirmed to the BBC that a ten-episode outline for a Blade Runner show has already been written.

“We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible. So, we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first ten hours.”

Blade Runner: Black Lotus recently debuted to tepid reviews from critics and fans alike, but a live-action stab at the property with Scott’s involvement is sure to generate plenty of buzz and no shortage of interest from various networks and streaming services.

Denis Villenueve’s Blade Runner 2049 didn’t perform well enough at the box office to merit a sequel, so refitting the franchise for the small screen was the logical next step in a world where no IP is left to lay dormant for too long. This is the first time Scott has mentioned an episodic Blade Runner in a public forum, though, so we can expect the rumor mill to explode into life.