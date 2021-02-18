Riverdale EP Says A Sabrina Crossover Is More Likely Than Ever

Fans were crushed when Netflix cancelled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ahead of its fourth season last year, but at least there was a silver lining. With Riverdale continuing on The CW, there’s a chance that Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman could reappear elsewhere in the Archie-verse. With Riverdale season 5 having just begun, we’ve yet to get confirmation that this is in the works, but the signs are looking good.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – showrunner of both series – spoke to Entertainment Tonight and teased where plans for a CAOS/Riverdale crossover stand right now. He couldn’t comment on the subject too much, but the EP did say that negotiations are ongoing and it’s “more possible” than it’s previously ever been.

“I will tell you that we have had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale, so it’s more possible that it’s ever been, let me say that.”

As Aguirre-Sacasa says, he’s also been busy ensuring that Katy Keene gets its due, too. The Lucy Hale vehicle – set in the Archie-verse as well, but unlike CAOS, a direct spinoff of Riverdale – was likewise recently cancelled after just one run by The CW. Given that the two shows were on the same network, a crossover between them has already occurred, as Zane Holtz’s K.O. Kelly put in an appearance in the season 5 opener and will return later this year.

If a CAOS crossover does get off the ground, it could retcon the controversial series finale which saw Sabrina sacrifice herself – yup, she properly, actually died, as she was even seen in the afterlife. Obviously, the plan wasn’t originally to end her story at this point, with Shipka stating that she likes to think Sabrina would find her way back to the mortal world, so a happier ending for the teenage witch might occur if she ever turns up on Riverdale.

Of course, a fully-fledged Riverdale crossover would’ve happened in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 5, with that storyline now being adapted by Aguirre-Sacasa for a continuation comic book.