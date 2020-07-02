Riverdale Star Becomes The New Wally West In Awesome Flash Fan Art

The Flash already has a Wally West, and Keiynan Lonsdale is great in the role, but here’s the thing – his character is actually based on The New 52 Wally and not the traditional iteration of the hero, the one who took over the mantle of the Scarlet Speedster when Barry Allen died. With a multiverse at its disposable though, it’s possible that The CW show could introduce an alternate Wally at some point and this fan art imagines how they could look.

Digital artist Saakuran.psd has cast Riverdale‘s KJ Apa as this new Wally, decked out in the character’s DC Rebirth outfit. In his caption, the artist pitches Apa as Wally from Earth-1609, voicing his hope that we get “OG Wally” in the Arrowverse, seeing as he has yet to make his live-action debut.

See what you think by checking out the artwork in the gallery below:

Apa is a popular choice to play Classic Wally among fans, thanks to the red hair he sports in his role as Archie Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale making him look like the spitting image of the comic book hero. Some have pitched him as the DCEU’s Wally, but it would probably make more sense for him to turn up on The Flash for a guest spot, given the network connection.

Multiversal crossovers have been massively toned down since “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but they are bound to build up again over time, likely in the next big Arrowverse event. We don’t exactly when that’ll be, though, as the 2020/21 season will feature a smaller-scale crossover between Batwoman and Superman & Lois.

Both The Flash and Riverdale won’t return this fall as usual, but will instead premiere their new seasons in January 2021, as per The CW shuffling around their schedules as a response to the pandemic.