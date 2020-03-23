Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Making His MCU Return In Ironheart TV Show

Tony Stark only met his noble end last spring, but there are already plans afoot at Marvel to bring Robert Downey Jr. back as Iron Man. We Got This Covered has been bringing you updates on the situation for the best part of a year now, and over the past week we were able to deliver the news that the studio and the star are close to coming to a deal to get Downey Jr. to return to the MCU. Specifically, in an Ironheart TV series.

We’ve been told that his previous hefty demands have been lowered since the box office failure of Dolittle, meaning Marvel is now confident that negotiations can go smoothly. And if they do get him to sign along the dotted line, then Downey Jr. would be taking part in a Disney Plus show for Riri Williams aka Ironheart, the teen tech prodigy who builds her own Iron Man suit in the comics and becomes the next generation’s Armored Avenger. At least, that’s according to the same sources who told us Han is returning to the Fast & Furious series and Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2, both of which are now confirmed.

Originally created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, before being revamped by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda, Riri was only introduced into the Marvel universe in 2015, but she looks set to already make her leap to the screen. WGTC reported last May that Ironheart was coming to the franchise, with MCU Cosmic confirming in November that a D+ show was in the works.

In the comics, Riri was mentored and aided in her crime-fighting career by an A.I. version of Tony, who was in a coma at the time. The same device could be used for the MCU, which would explain how Downey Jr. will reprise his role following Endgame‘s conclusion. Essentially, he’ll be doing what Paul Bettany’s JARVIS used to do for him back when the franchise first began.

Ironheart has yet to be officially announced, so there’s still a while to go before it hits screens, but for now, we can tell you that all the signs are pointing to Downey Jr. not being done with the MCU just yet, and how exciting is that?