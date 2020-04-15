Rosario Dawson Wants To Play Q In Star Trek: Picard

Star Wars fans are gearing up to see Rosario Dawson play Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2, but while the actress has yet to confirm the reports swirling about her journeying to that galaxy far, far away, she did make clear that she’s a lifelong fan not just of Star Wars but also of Star Trek.

Let’s say for the moment that she’s got a Wars role in the bag, who would Dawson like to play in the Star Trek universe – or, if she had her choice, Star Trek: Picard, specifically? Well, in a chat with Variety, the actress revealed that her dream role in the franchise would be Q, seeing as playing the almost-omniscient being who exists outside of time and space would allow her to pop up all over the place.

“I mean, it would be great ‘cause then I could jump on Discovery. I could be on Picard,” Dawson explained, before clarifying that her dream is to work with Patrick Stewart’s Picard. “I just want to be with Jean-Luc Picard.”

John de Lancie played the extra-dimensional Q across The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager throughout the 80s and 90s. Dawson’s concept isn’t too far-fetched, either, as it’s well-established that there are many Qs in the Q Continuum – we’ve met female Qs before, such as Q’s mate “Miss Q,” as played by Suzie Plakson. So, she could easily turn up as another Q who could fill a similar role as de Lancie’s version.

Though he appeared in various shows, Q’s most known for his dynamic with Picard, so a new Q would presumably likewise mostly meddle with the life of Jean-Luc, now that he’s traveling around the galaxy again with his crew on board La Sirena. Assuming that she is indeed portraying Ahsoka, this is something that Dawson kind of made happen herself by talking about her love of the character in interviews. Could she do it a second time and manifest herself a role in Star Trek: Picard? We’ll have to wait and see.