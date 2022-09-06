Rosario Dawson opens up on why ‘Ahsoka’ was so special to make

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is behind us and we haven’t had a mainline Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, all eyes are aligning on the upcoming Disney Plus show Ahsoka.

Bringing Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a Togruta female who was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, to the forefront of the Star Wars universe was a long time coming. She was a hero of the Clone Wars and according to Dawson, the show is filled to the brim with passion from all sides.

In an interview with Screenrant, Dawson revealed that director Dave Filoni, who created the character along with George Lucas, was incredibly passionate about the show and that makes all the difference.

“Dave’s wanted to make it for so long. I feel so grateful that I’ve gotten to be a part of that kind of storytelling a couple of times. Like, Kevin’s wanted to make [Clerks 3] for years; it just has a different texture to it. It’s the same thing with Ahsoka; Dave’s been wanting to do this for years, and you can just feel it. It feels so special. It’s so well thought out and planned. Things change and stuff, but it’s at the right time. It’s nice to be able to be there in the moment. In the room where it happens.”

There’s a few reasons fans are excited about the upcoming show. Firstly is Ahsoka’s popularity in the universe. While she’s never appeared in any of the flagship films (yet), she was already a favorite from her appearances in the animated Clone Wars series. That popularity only grew with cameo appearances in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

There’s also the fact that we’re going to get to see Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren, two popular characters from the show Rebels in live-action for the first time. There’s also the connection to the Mandalorian, which will have its season 3 premiere in February of next year.

Dawson also previously revealed that Filoni had an extremely emotional reaction to seeing an episode of the upcoming series, calling it a “religious experience.” She was on stage at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo when she shared the news.

“So, I will say this. I will probably get in trouble for saying this. But Dave saw one of the episodes already edited together and he walked out with Carrie Beck. Both glossy-eyed. And he said to me that it was, ‘A religious experience.'”

We don’t have any concrete plot points just yet for the new show, but we’ll keep you posted when we hear anything. Ahsoka will premiere sometime in 2023.