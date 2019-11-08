The familiar faces just keep on returning. In previous episodes, we’ve seen the comebacks of Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and several more, and in the next installment of Arrow season 8, Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) will put in an appearance for the first time in this final season of the show. What’s more, he’ll be suiting up in his Arsenal outfit once again.

The photos down below reveal that Roy has been living incognito, working as a mechanic and going by the name “Jason” – a nod to fellow red-themed superhero sidekick Jason Todd, perhaps. Diggle tracks him down, though, and apparently recruits him to help out on a mission. Meanwhile, Oliver and his grown-up kids will infiltrate a fight club, an investigation which looks to – unsurprisingly – turn violent.

There was some controversy when it was announced that Haynes wasn’t serving as a regular this season, especially after the actor revealed it wasn’t his decision. Things subsided, though, when it was confirmed he’d be back – possibly in a recurring capacity – for the final run, after all. As showrunner Beth Schwartz put it: “We couldn’t have ended the show without having him back.”

Roy Harper Returns In Arrow 8x06 Promo Images

Episode 4 ended with William and Mia – and Connor Hawke – finding themselves in the past (well, their past), much to Oliver’s astonishment at coming face to face with his children as adults. It’s unclear how many episodes they’ll remain in 2019 for before they return to 2040, though some fans believe this is a set-up for the upcoming Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff.

For more, here’s the official synopsis for “Prochnost,” which teases Team Arrow traveling to Russia:

“DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with a figure from his past. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.”

Arrow episode 8×06 airs Tuesday, November 19th on The CW.