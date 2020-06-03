Ruby Rose Won’t Be Recast In Batwoman, New Character Will Replace Her

Ruby Rose exiting Batwoman after just one season came as a shock to many, but apparently there’d been discontent on set for quite a while. Those who worked on the show said that Rose often clashed with the crew over her schedule, didn’t like the Vancouver shooting location and wanted to pursue more film roles.

As such, her departure is said to be “not 100-percent her decision” and that it was more of a break-up. From the sounds of things, it seems there might’ve been a big falling out with The CW, who may well be glad to see the back of her now. Whatever the case may be, an interesting turn of events has occurred tonight, as Decider is bringing word that instead of recasting Rose as Kate Kane, the network will instead create a new character to take up the mantle of the heroine. Thanks to a leaked casting call, they’ve learned that someone named Ryan Wilder will be the new Batwoman.

Likely a codename for casting, Wilder is being described as follows:

“Female, Mid-late 20s, any ethnicity. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her.”

Unfortunately, there are no names being floated for the role yet, nor is there any word on how they’ll explain Kate’s absence, or how this Ryan Wilder will enter the picture. But it’s an interesting decision and at least leaves the door open for Rose to return down the line.

With Batwoman due to hit our screens for season 2 in January 2021, production will likely be firing up in the next few months. This means it shouldn’t be long now before we get some casting news on who’ll be suiting up next. At this point, we can only hope it’s someone who’s equally as impressive in the role as Ruby Rose was. While the show itself may’ve floundered a bit throughout its first run, the actress was consistently solid and it’s certainly a shame to see her go.