Ruby Rose Says She Was Guilt-Tripped Into Returning To Batwoman Set Just 10 Days After Surgery

Ruby Rose withdrew from The CW’s Batwoman show last year after just one season in the central role, a move that left fans equal parts bewildered and shocked.

While Rose cited an ongoing neck injury and incompatibility with the vigilante costume (the result of an allergic reaction) she was required to wear on set as some of the primary reasons for her bowing out, a sense that the full story wasn’t being told has always circled the abrupt split.

As it turns out, Rose absolutely was withholding information regarding her premature departure. In a lengthy series of posts on her Instagram, the actress has delivered several scathing allegations concerning her former co-workers and employer, all of which, she says, contributed to an incredibly toxic work environment.

Among many of the damning indictments, Rose accuses former WBTV chairman Peter Roth of guilt-tripping her into returning to set barely a week after she underwent serious surgery for injuries (pictured above) incurred on the set of Batwoman.

In her Instagram post, she said:

To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be [sic] the one who cost so many people their jobs

WarnerMedia has yet to acknowledge or respond to Rose’s allegations, but we’ll keep you posted with any further developments, so stay tuned.