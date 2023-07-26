Ryan Reynolds’ ‘ALF’ reboot, explained

Right now (and really, for the past several years), stuff from the 1980s and early 1990s is so hot. It’s why we just saw a new Indiana Jones movie, why Murphy Brown briefly returned in 2018, and why Ryan Reynolds is trying to bring back ALF for modern audiences with new content. He says in new reports he has an “irrational love” for the alien lifeform, and, now, many are wondering just what his relaunch will be.

To burst people’s bubbles, the footage coming to Reynolds’ Maximum Effort channel, which is available on the Fubo streaming app and other platforms, will not be a direct continuation of the television show featuring the character of the same known name (his true name is Gordon Shumway as the show’s official wiki powered by Fandom notes, and, yes, the ’80s were weird, don’t ask us, most of us were not alive back then). Instead, an article in The Hollywood Reporter reveals he will be popping up in new branded segments to highlight the channel’s acquisition of the original show’s episodes when they are airing, and ALF creator and actor Paul Fusco will be there to help shill Mint Mobile, Ring, HIMS, Fubo, and MTN also.

The spots will go live Saturday when the service begins with an ALF marathon. One such commercial is available on Reynolds’ YouTube channel and is embedded below, and this is not the first time Fusco has tried to keep his drinking and occasional cat-eating wisecracking alien character in the public consciousness.

After the original show ended, ALF continued with a TV movie in 1996 and even got his own talk show for a few episodes back in 2004. Who knows what the future could bring, though odds are the humans who played the Tanner family on the initial run won’t be back (if you haven’t read, most of them hated it with a passion), and here’s hoping any new content won’t give the character his N-word-saying edge like earlier.

As the link shows, this was captured behind the scenes and, well… it is certainly a lot. This is probably not something Fusco ever wanted anyone to witness, and it likely has hampered some earlier axed reboots. Back in 2012, it was also reported a film was on the way, but like the first show’s end, this is unresolved.

But, on the bright side, we will always have commercials. That’s something to be excited about, right?