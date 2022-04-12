Ryan Reynolds congratulates Walker Scobell on ‘Percy Jackson’ casting

Leading man Ryan Reynolds tweeted a shoutout for rising child star Walker Scobell, who was recently confirmed for the role of the titular demigod in Disney Plus’ upcoming Percy Jackson series.

I guess this makes me older Percy Jackson? Congrats Walker Scobell! You were always a demigod in my mind. #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/euwjRTYxRq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2022

The older actor congratulated Scobell on the casting, and jokingly pondered whether or not this made him “older Percy Jackson.” This is in reference to The Adam Project, a sci-fi action-comedy film released earlier this year that starred both Reynolds and Scobell, with the former portraying the future, adult version of the latter’s character. Together, the two embark on a harrowing quest to prevent time travel from having ever been invented.

The pair shared gut-busting chemistry on screen, and of particular note was Scobell’s near-perfect impression of a younger Reynolds. All jokes aside, though, Ryan Reynolds as an adult version of Percy Jackson would certainly not be unwelcomed.

Prior to Reynolds’ time-travel team-up with the up-and-comer, he portrayed art thief Nolan Booth in Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and as the titular protagonist in Free Guy.

Meanwhile, before he makes a splash as Poseidon’s half-human son, Scobell will portray the young Charlie Kincaid in the upcoming film Secret Headquarters. Starring alongside Owen Wilson, Scobell’s character discovers a superhero hideout underneath his house and, in typical young boy behavior, shows it to all his friends. Charlie then begins to suspect that his father just might live a double life.

The upcoming Percy Jackson series, directed by James Bobin (The Muppets, The Mysterious Benedict Society), will be released exclusively to Disney Plus. A release date has not been confirmed.