Sabrina The Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID-19 — Blames Mask Rules At Child’s School

Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart has been diagnosed with COVID-19 according to a post she shared on Instagram. From her bed, she explained how she thought she must have caught the highly contagious virus and just how difficult it is to deal with it.

“I got COVID. I am vaccinated, and I got COVID and it’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe… We got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy and I’m really mad they didn’t have to wear masks at school. I’m pretty sure thats where this came from, and [there’s] nothing I can do about it now.”

She also informed fans that one of her children has caught the virus who was too young to get the vaccine. “One of my kids I think has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are OK… I just really hope my husband and the other ones don’t get it because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them.”

Closing out her post, she asked her followers to “stay vigilant and stay safe,” which seems like excellent advice indeed. “I’m just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders… I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids.”

Our thoughts are with Melissa Joan Hart during these difficult times.