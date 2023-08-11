‘Say one nice thing about this show’: Viewers still struggle to find anything good about ‘Velma’

Which, of course, laughably implies there's anything good to find at all.

When the world of entertainment first ushered in the then-new year of 2023, Max came out of the gates swinging hard with The Last of Us, a superbly acted, expertly written adaptation of one of the most beloved video games of all time, and it was apparent right away that the Emmys would come calling before long.

Three days before that, the exact same streaming service stood up on our desks, rolled down its cargo shorts, and unleashed upon us 2023’s most tragic defecation in the form of Velma, resulting in perhaps the most extreme mass whiplash in the history of television.

Indeed, even with the end of summer now in sight, those unlucky enough to have given Velma a shot have yet to wash the pungent taste of tacky meta-humor, thoroughly unlikable characters, woeful mishandling of the IP, and insultingly amateurish writing from their mouths, and despite one Twitter user’s best efforts to flip the script and challenge anyone to say something good about Velma, the necessary mouthwash is still nowhere to be seen.

Negativity is boring.



Say something NICE about this show pic.twitter.com/eMSFX6iuo9 — #1 Space Jam 2 Lover (@JoshuaTookes) August 10, 2023

To their credit, they had no intention of defending the show, and instead seemed interested in testing the limits of honest critique; the participants didn’t oblige.

Im sure statistically there are worse shows…. Possibly…. — Lord Of Chaos (@TheChaos033) August 11, 2023

No show has been so easily memeable as this one. — Silver (@JustHumanMale) August 11, 2023

It ended — 💔💔Dalton💔💔 (@Daltonmichaud1) August 11, 2023

The call to action did, however, manage to reveal the show’s apparent fan-favorite scene.

Velma getting hit by a car 💀 — 💀Biggie Mane (@BiggieMane1) August 11, 2023

When she got hit by a car — Funny Happy Studios (YT) (@FunnyHappyStud1) August 11, 2023

Velma got hit by a car — Bananerbug (@bananerbug) August 10, 2023

Credit where credit is due, Velma did manage to transform the internet into an unprecedented united front by being a remarkably foul show, but we wouldn’t exactly qualify that as “nice.”

Either way, it’s in Velma‘s best interest to double down at this point, seeing as it can almost certainly owe its second season renewal to the influx of hate-watching that came not long after its debut. So, really, the blight on humanity that is Velma is one that we’ve brought on ourselves as much as Charlie Grandy and company have.