‘SEAL Team’ season 7 release window and where to watch

SEAL Team on CBS is returning for a seventh season. The military drama first aired in 2017, and was created by Benjamin Cavell, known for his work on Justified and Homeland. The show stars David Boreanaz of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bones fame, and the crew includes many seasoned television actors. Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes, the leader of a Navy SEAL team, dealing with a devastating death of one of their teammates.

The united includes Ray Perry, played by actor Neil Brown Jr., Sonny Quinn, played by AJ Buckley, and Clay Spenser, played by Max Thieriot. Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn is played by Judd Lormand, and CIA analyst Mandy Ellis is played by Jessica Paré, most recognizable for her role as Megan Calvet on Mad Men.

What happened in season 6?

The sixth season of the show, which also streamed on Paramount Plus, consisted of 10 episodes and premiered on Sept.18, 2022, running until Nov. 20. Throughout the season, the team was deployed on several high-tension, high-stakes missions across the globe, from Russian-controlled territory to Northern Syria to Amman, Jordan.

Both Boreanaz and Paré turned into directors this season, with each tackling behind the camera duties in addition to starring onscreen. Paré directed the season’s second episode, titled “Crawl, Walk, Run,” and Boreanaz directed episode four of the season, called “Phantom Pattern.”

Actor Max Thieriot appeared on season 6, but this concluded his time on the show, as he also stars in the ongoing series Fire Country. His last episode was in season 6 during episode 8, which was titled, “Aces and Eights.”

When will season 7 be released?

The show was renewed for a seventh season back in January 2023, but a wrench was thrown into plans for production when the Writers Guild of America strike began. The dual strikes have slowed down or halted production across Hollywood, and SEAL Team has certainly been affected.

No release date has been set as of yet for the new season of the show, so it would be reasonable to expect that it won’t arrive until deep into 2024 considering it hasn’t even started shooting, and even that’s dependent on when the SAG-AFTRA strikes end. Fans were hopeful that it would premiere in fall 2023, but unfortunately, it has yet to reach anyone’s screen. When the new season does debut, fans can tune in on CBS to watch it live, or catch it streaming directly on Paramount Plus.

In the meantime, as the actors’ strike continues and with no new episodes to give to fans, CBS is going to re-air season 5, starting on Nov. 2, 2023. The other seasons of the show are available to stream on Paramount Plus at any time.