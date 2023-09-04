Season 2 of ‘My Adventures with Superman’ is officially in production

We haven't seen the last of Jack Quaid's Man of Steel just yet!

Judging by how far and fast the internet fell in love with “tomboy Lois Lane,” it seemed that My Adventures with Superman was always destined to make good on the two season order made by Warner Bros., and sure enough, the prophecy has come true.

Following the finale of My Adventures with Superman Season 1, here's the on-air announcement that Season 2 is currently in production! pic.twitter.com/1JvHfu2ff5 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 1, 2023

After 10 riveting episodes of mold-breaking-yet-quintessential Superman storytelling, the second season of My Adventures with Superman has officially been confirmed to be in production.

When we last left our beloved trio of newly-promoted Daily Planet reporters-turned-saviors of the world, Clark and Lois finally sealed the deal on their painfully-long will-they-won’t-they song and dance (to the surprise of less than nobody, of course), and Jimmy came into far more money than anyone his age should. They’d be wise to enjoy whatever respite they can, however, as the alien supervillain Brainiac seems all but ready to take up a lot of their time during the second season, so to speak.

The Adventures faithful, of course, were happy to celebrate the occasion.

All that’s missing now is David Corenswet’s tri-monthly social media appearance to congratulate Jack Quaid on the show’s second-season acclimation; after all, when it comes to the newest iterations of Superman, there’s strength in solidarity.

All 10 episodes of the first season of My Adventures with Superman are available to stream on Adult Swim and Max. There’s currently no word on a release date or production timeline for next batch of episodes.