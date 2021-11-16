Season 2 Of What If…? Will Be More In Line With MCU

If you get the feeling that Marvel’s multiverse show What If…? strayed too far from its MCU roots, you’re in luck. The next season of the show is going to be more closely associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, according to Marvel production and development executive Brad Winderbaum.

Winderbaum appeared on the podcast This Week in Marvel, where he was asked about new animated content on Disney Plus. Specifically, the host asked him about what’s next for What If…?

“We announced the second season of the show, which is well underway. We’re starting to see animation for the first episode, and it’s more wild adventures with The Watcher and (it) starts to resonate more with the MCU frankly, as we go into season 2.”

What this means, exactly, remains to be seen, but we could be seeing more movie-related episodes or even more marquee characters appearing on the show.

Marvel recently teased the new season of the show with an image featuring a mash-up of Miles Morales and Wolverine as well as a date for the premiere: March 22.

The mash-up costume keeps Morales’ Spider-Man colors but has some of Wolverine’s classic look as well. The character has four claws on each hand instead of Wolverine’s usual three.

What If…? is one of Marvel’s most experimental shows, mashing up different characters and putting them in other universes. It was originally a comic book anthology series and started in 1977 with What If Spider-Man Joined the Fantastic Four?

Marvel has embraced the idea of the multiverse more and more lately, especially with the impending release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker asks Dr. Strange to change the timeline so no one will know his secret identity.

Another movie featuring the multiverse is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which comes out in May of next year.