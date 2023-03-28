Season 20 of ‘The Bachelorette’ will start with a juicy twist that could make it the franchise’s most memorable premiere

The new season of The Bachelorette has already begun taping — though it won’t premiere until June 26 — but it could be the most popular beginning to a season that viewers have ever witnessed.

Last week, it was revealed that Charity Lawson, who didn’t quite make it to the final three of Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, was named the new Bachelorette. America rejoiced! Charity proved to be a responsible, wise, and genuine woman while dating the Zach attack, and now she gets a chance to find her one true love.

(SPOILER): Your next “Bachelorette” is going to be…



Charity Lawson.



Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity.



I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/2jVnryDbLS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 6, 2023

Last night, at the end of Zach’s brutal season finale, a preview of Charity’s season was shown, likely to lighten things up. Since they only just started taping the season, viewers were limited to clips from just the first night but, oh, what a night it was!

For those unfamiliar with how these shows kick off, the Bachelorette meets all of her courters as they step out of limousines one-by-one until everyone mingles inside the Bachelor mansion. At the end of the night, the Bachelorette then chooses several suitors to eliminate from the show, sending them home without even a rose.

This time around, however, there is but a twist. They will all get a rose (no, just kidding!). The real twist is that the very first person out of the limo — whom host Jesse Palmer told Charity is someone she knows very well — is her older brother Nehemiah. Charity was quite happy to see him and Nehemiah explained, “I’m on the lookout because men can be dogs,” later adding, “I’m about to become undercover brother.”

Charity seemed to like the idea as Nehemiah is then seen in clips dressing up in disguise because he was a part of an episode of The Bachelor when Zach met Charity’s family and became quite popular with Bachelor Nation. He stated that as the men mingle with each other on the first night, waiting for a chance to speak to Charity, that he he will likely be able to see who is there for the right reasons.

Will this result in significantly helping Charity with some eliminations on the first night? Will he be able to fool everyone with his disguise? Will Charity pretend to hilariously not like him?

We don’t know any of those answers yet but it will be interesting to see if he stays for longer than one night, though that seems unnecessary and highly unlikely since Charity would have to give him a rose to stick around. It could be successful for night one but not for much beyond that.

It will also increase the entertainment element of the premiere episode.



Lastly, we think it would be quite humorous if a disguised Nehemiah — if asked by the other guys what he does — answers by saying, “I actually work for a charity.”