Season 4 of ‘Titans’ will feature 3 hellish new villains, and one is out for blood￼

There’s major trouble ahead in Titans season four with three villains looking to unleash unholy hell upon the superhero team.

DC’s Titans Twitter account revealed the first looks for Brother Blood played by Joseph Morgan (The Originals, Vampire Diaries), Mother Mayhem played by Franka Potente, and Jinx played by Lisa Ambalavanar, and they’re stunning. These badass costumes were made by the well-trusted Team LJ Supersuits and they’re all immaculately made. Brother Blood and Jinx’s suits offer more details about the specifications.

Before Brother Blood becomes this dark and demonic baddie, he’s Sebastian Sanger, an intelligent loner with a dead-end job. He’s got dreams of changing the world, and once he gets supernatural powers, he might just be able to get it done. The Titans Instagram account revealed that the suit is based on the New Teen Titans comic by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, and it features a horn-inspired chest centerpiece and a sconce of a snake eating its tail. It’s all very dark.

enjoy a first look at #brotherblood in season 4, based on the #newteentitans comics 🩸 #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/ikJ2joB5YT — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) October 4, 2022

Joseph Morgan made a post, writing, “He will rise,” to tease his upcoming role. He notoriously played Klaus Mikaelson, an Original vampire and werewolf, so he’s not unaccustomed to the dark. Ever since he landed the gig he’s been promising fans a sinister character, and there’s great anticipation for this legendary Titans villain. In the photo, his hands are pressed together in a prayer position in front of his mouth, alluding to his Church of Blood cult affiliations.

Mother Mayhem wears a crimson cape and looks formidable in her own right. She’s holding a sinister-looking staff of some kind, and in another photo, she’s yelling in front of two pillars of fire. She’ll be a natural leader and a predator in human form, and from these first looks, that is very evident. It’ll be interesting to see how she and Brother Blood come together to cause some chaotic destruction.

witness mother mayhem in her full glory this november on @hbomax. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/m6x5Af1D3h — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) October 4, 2022

Jinx’s costume is white and gold, but don’t let that fool you. This sorceress harnesses bad luck and uses it for her benefit. She’s quick-witted, a criminal, a loner, and she enjoys manipulating others. She’s got pink in her hair, reminiscent of Jinx in the Teen Titans animated series, and the three green gems she wears could be tied to her magical abilities.

here’s a first look at #jinx in season 4 ✨ #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/w9ZcUwlX1g — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) October 4, 2022

Titans season four will also have Titus Welliver (Bosch) as mad genius and Superman foe Lex Luthor, but there aren’t any official photos of the character yet. In good news, the actor is a hardcore fan of DC Comics and the show, so expect that appreciation to resonate through the camera.

Fans will also have the crossover between Stargirl and Titans to look forward to, sometime during Titans season four. How the heroes are going to meet and what brings them together is still being speculated.

Titans season four comes to HBO Max in Nov. 2022.