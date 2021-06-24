How Many Seasons of Attack On Titan Will They Make?

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series of all time. The show, which debuted in 2013, has drawn in fans to its complex narrative that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats wanting more.

Over the years the story has evolved on screen with animation from multiple studios keeping the visuals fresh while maintaining high quality.

Despite first airing eight years ago, the anime has had some significant breaks between seasons, taking its time to unfold on screen. While the show is still airing the manga came to a close earlier this year.

Armed with the knowledge of what is to come, fans now have an accurate idea of exactly how many more seasons of the show will be adapted from the manga.

How many seasons is Attack on Titan?

In 2021, fans were treated to the first half of season four, which had been called the final season. At the conclusion of episode 16, it was announced that there would be a break before the show would make its return for part two and conclude the story of Attack of Titan for good.

As these are the only announced plans for the show it looks as though Attack on Titan will end with season four.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be the last time we see these iconic characters on screen though. Rumors of an Attack on Titan movie have been circulating for some time, even before season four began to air. Although the manga has drawn to a close and the trajectory of the show is keyed to do the same, with the show being such a success there is always the possibility for a movie in the future.

For those who are yet to watch the show and are looking to see exactly how big this endeavor will be, there are now 75 episodes of Attack on Titan to binge through before season four returns in 2022. While it hasn’t been confirmed, part two of season four is expected to be about 10 episodes long, as this was the length of the second part of season three that aired in 2019.