‘Secret Invasion’ achieves a fan-pleasing Marvel Disney Plus tradition at the last minute

Ever since the prospect of a Samuel L. Jackson-focused Disney Plus show was announced, the question of whether Secret Invasion would feature an iconic suit-up scene for Nick Fury has not been far from fans’ thoughts.

As one Reddit user correctly predicted on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a suit-up scene in the penultimate episode was an inevitability.

That Marvel fanatic turned out to be exactly right as Fury does indeed suit up at the end of the latest episode, the second-to-last installment in the season. In order to do this, Fury visits his own tomb in Finland. From there, he takes out a leather jacket, his iconic eyepatch, and a gun with ammo, but each item is oddly contained in a separate compartment. One commentator joked they didn’t go far enough with it.

Another fan noted how funny it was that Fury’s eyepatch could be found in a smaller box the size of a deck of cards within its own dedicated compartment.

If you had an entire shrine to yourself, wouldn’t you space out your wardrobe accordingly?

One video game fanatic pointed out how the entire reveal felt like a scene from a Resident Evil game.

Though there is a level of silliness to the scene, I couldn’t help but feel stoked for Fury donning that iconic eyepatch once again. I’m excited to see how his showdown with Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik unfolds when the final episode of Secret Invasion comes to Disney Plus on July 26.