‘Secret Invasion’ achieves a fan-pleasing Marvel Disney Plus tradition at the last minute

So that's where that eyepatch went.

Secret Invasion
Screengrab via Disney Plus

Ever since the prospect of a Samuel L. Jackson-focused Disney Plus show was announced, the question of whether Secret Invasion would feature an iconic suit-up scene for Nick Fury has not been far from fans’ thoughts.

As one Reddit user correctly predicted on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a suit-up scene in the penultimate episode was an inevitability.

by u/ComebackShane from discussion Secret Invasion S01E05 – Discussion Thread
in marvelstudios

That Marvel fanatic turned out to be exactly right as Fury does indeed suit up at the end of the latest episode, the second-to-last installment in the season. In order to do this, Fury visits his own tomb in Finland. From there, he takes out a leather jacket, his iconic eyepatch, and a gun with ammo, but each item is oddly contained in a separate compartment. One commentator joked they didn’t go far enough with it.

by u/Spaceace91478 from discussion Secret Invasion S01E05 – Discussion Thread
in marvelstudios

Another fan noted how funny it was that Fury’s eyepatch could be found in a smaller box the size of a deck of cards within its own dedicated compartment.

by u/Groot746 from discussion Secret Invasion S01E05 – Discussion Thread
in marvelstudios

If you had an entire shrine to yourself, wouldn’t you space out your wardrobe accordingly?

by u/No-cool-names-left from discussion Secret Invasion S01E05 – Discussion Thread
in marvelstudios

One video game fanatic pointed out how the entire reveal felt like a scene from a Resident Evil game.

by u/Comprehensive_Yak_72 from discussion Secret Invasion S01E05 – Discussion Thread
in marvelstudios

Though there is a level of silliness to the scene, I couldn’t help but feel stoked for Fury donning that iconic eyepatch once again. I’m excited to see how his showdown with Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik unfolds when the final episode of Secret Invasion comes to Disney Plus on July 26.

Danny Peterson
