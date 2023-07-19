‘Secret Invasion’ episode 5 just proved why Marvel should ditch Kang for Gravik

Kang is not convincing anybody at this point. Give us more Gravik!

Secret Invasion has just one episode to go, with the finale seeing Nick Fury and Sonya Falsworth heading to New Skrullos to try and stop the titular infiltration. They’re holding a key bargaining chip known as “The Harvest,” containing the DNA of every Avenger who fought in Endgame‘s Battle for Earth.

However the finale shakes out, fans agree that Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik deserves to not only survive the series, but replace Kang as the new big bad of the Multiverse Saga. Every second that the actor is on screen he projects physical and psychological menace, with episode 5 showing that he’s a brutal combatant when taking down his mutinous followers. And, now that he’s loaded up with Super-Skrull powers, he’s a genuine menace to any hero facing him.

Meanwhilem the much-touted Kang the Conqueror just lost to Ant-Man, and Jonathan Majors is facing a trial for domestic violence beginning August 3, so it’s time to ditch Kang and boost Gravik:

His story shouldn’t end here:

#Gravik just being brutal and if anyone questions his decision making he just kills them. #SecretInvasion — Raghu Seetharaman (@rags751) July 19, 2023

We can easily see him becoming an Avengers-level threat (if he isn’t already):

Secret Invasion spoilers



Gravik has to be one of the best written villains in the MCU, dude is such a menace and dedicated to his cause to the point where he’ll kill his own people to get there. He’s way too ruthless for his own good and becoming something even the Skrulls hate — Jack (-_•) // si spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 19, 2023

You come at the King(sley) you best not miss:

#SecretInvasion SPOILERS:

Gravik fighting off the Skrulls who tried to jump him pic.twitter.com/fOyr9BqTho — Skrull Babe🍀 (@softyellowpetal) July 19, 2023

We can see Gravik’s story going several ways. One obvious route will be his fellow Skrulls turning on him en masse, as they’re clearly disturbed by his brutality. Another is that incorporating the powers of every single Avenger into his body via The Harvest will be a power overload that’ll finish him off. Fury is almost certainly coming out on top one way or another, but we doubt Gravik is just going to lay down and take it.

What we’re praying doesn’t happen is him being outright killed. The MCU sorely needs charismatic and dangerous villains, and Gravik deserves to stick around. Even if he suffers a setback next week, let’s hope it’s not the final chapter of his story.