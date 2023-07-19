‘Secret Invasion’ episode 5 just proved why Marvel should ditch Kang for Gravik

This article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion episode 5
Secret Invasion has just one episode to go, with the finale seeing Nick Fury and Sonya Falsworth heading to New Skrullos to try and stop the titular infiltration. They’re holding a key bargaining chip known as “The Harvest,” containing the DNA of every Avenger who fought in Endgame‘s Battle for Earth.
However the finale shakes out, fans agree that Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik deserves to not only survive the series, but replace Kang as the new big bad of the Multiverse Saga. Every second that the actor is on screen he projects physical and psychological menace, with episode 5 showing that he’s a brutal combatant when taking down his mutinous followers. And, now that he’s loaded up with Super-Skrull powers, he’s a genuine menace to any hero facing him.
Meanwhilem the much-touted Kang the Conqueror just lost to Ant-Man, and Jonathan Majors is facing a trial for domestic violence beginning August 3, so it’s time to ditch Kang and boost Gravik:
His story shouldn’t end here:
We can easily see him becoming an Avengers-level threat (if he isn’t already):
You come at the King(sley) you best not miss:
We can see Gravik’s story going several ways. One obvious route will be his fellow Skrulls turning on him en masse, as they’re clearly disturbed by his brutality. Another is that incorporating the powers of every single Avenger into his body via The Harvest will be a power overload that’ll finish him off. Fury is almost certainly coming out on top one way or another, but we doubt Gravik is just going to lay down and take it.
What we’re praying doesn’t happen is him being outright killed. The MCU sorely needs charismatic and dangerous villains, and Gravik deserves to stick around. Even if he suffers a setback next week, let’s hope it’s not the final chapter of his story.