‘Secret Invasion’ just achieved an unexpected blood-splattered first for the MCU

We’re in the final stretch of Secret Invasion, and it’s probably safe to say that Olivia Colman‘s Sonya Falsworth is the uncontested MVP of the MCU‘s first political thriller; the cheeky manner in which her screen presence demands attention is something we could continue buying into for much more than six episodes, so here’s hoping Sonya’s MCU involvement goes far beyond the secret war against the Skrulls.

Of course, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the Academy Award-winning Colman has been delivering her business-as-usual brilliance even against the relatively lower-brow backdrop of the MCU; indeed, given the way her character is written, one might be forgiven for forgetting that she’s in an Marvel show in the first place.

This is especially true considering how she gifted the MCU its first John Wick moment in the fifth and penultimate episode that just aired today, and r/marvelstudios is eating it up.

We can’t be sure whether it was the sheer lack of hesitation, the marked spill of blood, or the stone-faced execution of the execution, but watching Sonya free Dr. Dalton with a single bullet to her captor’s head was certainly one of the more uniquely exhilarating moments we’ve gotten out of Secret Invasion.

The Multiverse Saga is slowly shaping up to be the MCU’s era of off-kilter firsts; Thor gave us the first tasteful nude, Star-Lord gifted us the first f-bomb, and now Sonya has granted us the first graphic headshot. How many more lines can the studio cross before Kang descends upon the multiverse?

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney Plus. The series finale will air on July 26.